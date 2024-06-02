“We didn’t even deserve a draw” - Real Madrid star makes honest admission despite Champions League final win over Dortmund

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has claimed that his side didn't even deserve a draw in the Champions League final on June 1, despite beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to secure a record-extending 15th trophy. The Spanish defender scored the first goal of the match for Los Blancos in the 74th minute.

Speaking after the match, Carvajal was quoted as saying by MadridXtra on X:

“We didn’t even deserve a draw, but this is football.”

Carvajal was likely referring to the multiple times Borussia Dortmund came close to scoring in the first half, including Niclas Fullkrug hitting the post. As per Sofascore, Dortmund had three big chances against Real Madrid and 13 shots on target. Los Blancos also had 13 shots, but only one big chance.

Trending

Despite being put under pressure early on, the Spanish giants were eventually able to get over the line. The 2023-24 season has been a very successful one for Carlo Ancelotti's men, with the team securing the La Liga, Supercopa de Espana and Champions League treble.

Real Madrid secure 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Champions League final

Real Madrid have now played 18 Champions League finals in their history, having won the prestigious tournament a record 15 times.

Los Blancos left it rather late, with Dani Carvajal (74') and Vinicius Junior (83') getting on the scoresheet. The Spanish giants, however, endured a slow start to the match. They came close to conceding three times in the first half, with Karim Adeyemi missing two great chances, including a one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois. Niclas Fullkrug also fumbled a couple of decent opportunities, giving Madrid the time they needed to regroup.

Expand Tweet

Carvajal headed in from a Toni Kroos corner before Vinicius secured the victory with a smart finish from inside the penalty box. Dortmund did put the ball at the back of the net with few minutes remaining but the goal was disallowed due to offside.