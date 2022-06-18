Real Madrid plotting to activate Erling Haaland's £128 million release clause and sign him within 2 years from Manchester City - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting to activate the £128 million release clause in Erling Haaland's contract with Manchester City to sign the striker in two years' time.

Haaland, 22, was one of Europe's most coveted strikers following a phenomenal stint at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund where he scored 84 goals in 88 appearances.

The prolific forward had been linked with a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid but would end up moving to Premier League champions Manchester City. The Cityzens have secured the striker in an initial £51 million deal from Dortmund, bringing an end to months of speculation.

According to AS (via Daily Mail), Madrid's interest in the Norwegian striker will not end following his move to Manchester City. The 21-year-old's deal with City reportedly includes a £128 million release clause and Madrid will look to pursue this in two years' time.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Real Madrid will look to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City in 2024, when his €150m release clause is active. And when Karim Benzema's new contract will run out.



(Source: 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Real Madrid will look to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City in 2024, when his €150m release clause is active. And when Karim Benzema's new contract will run out.(Source: @diarioas 🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Real Madrid will look to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City in 2024, when his €150m release clause is active. And when Karim Benzema's new contract will run out.(Source: @diarioas)

The Norwegian could be viewed as a potential replacement for Ballon d'Or favorite Karim Benzema, with the Los Blancos striker now 34 years old.

The French star has flourished this season for Madrid, scoring 44 goals in 46 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side. However, with the striker in the latter stages of his career, the La Liga giants are preparing to replace the Frenchman.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has the credentials to replace Real Madrid star Karim Benzema

Erling Haaland's rise to the top of European football has been one to admire as he has quickly asserted himself as one of Europe's top strikers. At just 21, the Norwegian has dominated every league he has plied his trade in, wreaking havoc on opposition defenders.

Haaland has managed an astounding 155 goals in 200 appearances in his young career. This is a remarkable record for such a young centre-forward who boasts all the talent to be the heir to Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

Imposing, tenacious and deadly, the City striker would be an astute replacement for Benzema once the Frenchman hangs up his boots.

Manchester City News @ManCityMEN Erling Haaland will have Premier League defenders quivering in their boots next season 🥶 Erling Haaland will have Premier League defenders quivering in their boots next season 🥶 https://t.co/FH1WL4DjaO

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, though, is of the opinion that the new Manchester City star would only make the bench with Benzema currently still at the side. He recently told El Chiringuitou (via Mirror):

"We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him with Karim. We can’t sign Haaland to stay on the bench. Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player. I don’t know if (he) has a release clause into his contract with Man City."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



"He's great player but we have Benzema. It wasn't linked to Mbappé". Florentino Pérez tells @elchiringuitotv : "I don't know if Erling Haaland has a release clause into his contract with Man City. I've seen some stories about it but I don't have anything confirmed"."He's great player but we have Benzema. It wasn't linked to Mbappé". Florentino Pérez tells @elchiringuitotv: "I don't know if Erling Haaland has a release clause into his contract with Man City. I've seen some stories about it but I don't have anything confirmed". 🇳🇴 #MCFC "He's great player but we have Benzema. It wasn't linked to Mbappé".

It appears the 21-year-old does and it will be intriguing if Madrid do look at activating the release clause in 2024.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far