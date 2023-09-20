Real Madrid plotting shock move for ex-Barcelona star in January – Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly aiming to sign former Barcelona and Marseille forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter transfer window.

Los Blancos have been on the hunt for a first-choice number nine since the end of last season. Prior to Kylian Mbappe's snub, they snapped up Joselu on a season-long deal from RCD Espanyol to replace Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad on a free transfer.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side have been less than impressed with their offensive showings so far this season. They are believed to be keen to add another attacker to their ranks to maintain their push for trophies.

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have identified Aubameyang as one who could lead the line on a short-term basis. They are keen to sign the former Barcelona man as the Santiago Bernabeu top brass are wary about Rodrygo and Joselu's below-par start to the season.

Aubameyang sealed a Bosman switch to Marseille after departing Chelsea in July this year. He has established himself as a vital starter at his new club this season. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in seven appearances across all competitions.

Prior to joining Marseille, the Gabonese endured a difficult season at Chelsea last time around. He did, however, earn recognition for his goalscoring streak during his Barcelona stint. The 34-year-old scored 13 goals in just 1522 minutes for Real Madrid's arch-rivals.

Los Blancos, who are currently atop the La Liga standings with 15 points from five games, have also earmarked Porto striker Mehdi Taremi as an alternative target. They are hoping to sign the Iranian on a cut-price deal as the player is in the final year of his deal.

Real Madrid could do well to sign Porto star Mehdi Taremi over former Barcelona striker

Mehdi Taremi, who was reportedly linked with AC Milan earlier this summer, could prove to be a fine short-term fix for Real Madrid should he join them. The 31-year-old has showcased his skills at Porto since arriving from Rio Ave for a fee of close to €5 million in 2020.

A right-footed clinical finisher, Taremi has scored a staggering 80 goals in the past three campaigns. He has also provided a stellar 49 assists in 147 matches across competitions during the aforesaid time period.

However, the 66-cap Iran international has kicked off his ongoing 2023-24 season on a comparatively dispiriting note. He has found the back just two times in seven appearances for his club so far this season.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, could be said to have lost quite a bit of his good poaching reputation in the recent past. He scored just three goals in 21 outings for Chelsea after leaving Barcelona last summer.