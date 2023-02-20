Real Madrid pondering move for Arsenal and Manchester United target in the summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Vlahovic, 23, has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Serie A over the past two seasons. After netting 49 times in 108 games across all competitions for Fiorentina, he switched to Juventus for a fee in the region of £66 million in January last year.

However, the 19-cap Serbia international has been speculated to seal an exit from the Allianz Stadium following the Bianconeri's struggles in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. The Serie A giants are aiming to sell the left-footed attacker in the near future to generate transfer funds.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have identified Vlahovic as the ideal heir to the aging Karim Benzema and are currently monitoring his situation at Juventus. The La Liga champions are of the belief that their cordial relationship with the Old Lady would also help facilitate a hassle-free negotiation for the £107 million-rated striker this summer.

Vlahovic, who has a contract until June 2026 with Juventus, was close to securing a transfer to Manchester United last month. However, the player's agent decided to end talks, as per the aforementioned report.

Earlier last year, Vlahovic was also heavily linked with Arsenal.

Should the Serb join Real Madrid, he could usurp Benzema's starting berth next season. With Mariano Diaz expected to depart this summer, he will be able to get a lot of vital first-team minutes under his belt.

Overall, the FK Partizan academy graduate has scored 19 goals and laid out five assists in 42 matches across all competitions for Juventus.

Manchester United and Arsenal set to enter race for Real Madrid-linked striker: Reports

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are prepared to battle it out for Lautaro Martinez this summer. As Inter Milan are currently dealing with a financial crisis, the three Premier League giants are keen to make the most of the golden opportunity.

Manchester United are in need of a first-choice forward, with both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen on their transfer radar. However, both the attackers are believed to be available for an exorbitant fee, making Martinez a comparatively tempting option in the upcoming window.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have held a long-term interest in the Inter captain as Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the poacher.

Martinez, who has a deal until June 2026 at the San Siro, was linked with a move to Real Madrid last month, according to Calciomercato.

