Real Madrid pondering potential signing of Bayern Munich superstar in 2024 - Reports

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been linked with a stunning move to Real Madrid in 2024. The left-back is the latest player on Los Blancos' radar as they hunt for defenders.

As per a report in Fichajes, Davies will enter the final 12 months of his contract in 2024, and Real Madrid want to take advantage of it. They believe that the left-back is seen as the long-term replacement for Marcelo, who left the club last summer.

Ferland Mendy is the only left-back in the current Real Madrid squad, and manager Carlo Ancelotti is not pleased with him. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the club as the Italian manager wants fresh faces. Antonio Rudiger and Eduardo Camavinga have played as left-backs this season, as Ancelotti has no other options.

However, Madrid will not have it easy with Bayern Munich as they will be keen to keep Davies at the club. Bayern Munich will want to extend the 22-year-old's contract beyond 2025.

Manchester United were told to sign Davies before he joined Bayern Munich

Manchester United were urged by their scouts to sign former Vancouver player Alphonso Davies.

The 22-year-old was set to go on trial at United for three weeks in January 2018, however, Davies spent the month in his homeland to attend a training camp with the Canada Olympic team.

However, Jose Mourinho and the board let the chance go by as revealed by Farhan Devji, the author of the Canadian's biography.

He told OneSoccer:

"I spoke to the scout from Manchester United who was pushing for him. He was super adamant that United need to sign this guy. He said that at one point he went above his boss and wrote directly to Jose Mourinho that they had to sign this kid."

He added:

"He's made it look easy, but it hasn't necessarily been the case. I've been told stories about his early years in Vancouver when he was really homesick. He was living away from his parents for the first time, 15 years old, going to school, trying to learn how to drive…"

Devji continued:

"It was similar in Munich. Now, he's living on the other side of the world away from his school friends, he doesn't know the language… He's had to overcome a lot but he's always found a way to adapt."

