Real Madrid prepared to launch blockbuster player-plus-cash deal to sign Jude Bellingham: Reports

Real Madrid are considering a player-plus-cash deal involving Eduardo Camavinga to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Deutschland.

Bellingham has become one of the most sought-after midfielders since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020. Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid have been tipped to battle for his signature this summer.

The midfielder's stature and potential mean that the Bundesliga giants will demand a hefty transfer fee. There have been claims that Liverpool are leading the race to acquire his services.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to be considering creative ways to deal with the competition and finances involved in signing Bellingham. According to the aforementioned source, they have come up with a two-stage plan internally.

Los Blancos are working to convince Borussia Dortmund to accept a fee as low as possible. They are thus prepared to offer a blockbuster player-plus-cash deal if the report is to be believed.

The Madrid giants are reportedly ready to offer the German club €100 million and Camavinga in exchange for Bellingham. While they are considering the idea, it is unclear whether Borussia Dortmund have been informed about it.

It also remains to be seen if the France international is interested in a move to Signal Iduna Park. There is no suggestion that he is keen to seek a transfer away from the La Liga club as things stand.

Camavinga, 20, has been on Real Madrid's books since joining them from Stade Rennes for €31 million in 2020. He has since made 67 appearances across all competitions for them, contributing towards five goals in the process.

However, the Frenchman has been dissatisfied with his lack of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Most of his appearances in La Liga this term have come from the bench.

Real Madrid will not let Camavinga go this month

Despite his reduced importance at Real Madrid, Camavinga feels at home at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti is also not prepared to sanction a move for him during the ongoing winter transfer window, as per the report.

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise loan move for the former Rennes midfielder this month. However, the Spanish giants have reportedly turned down inquiries from the north London giants.

Camavinga is thus expected to remain in Madrid at least until the end of the current season. It, though, remains to be seen if a move to Borussia Dortmund could be on the cards for him.

