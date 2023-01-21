Arsenal interested in surprise loan move to sign 20-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly interested in launching a loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman has enjoyed a difficult sophomore season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Camavinga, 20, has featured 26 times across competitions, providing an assist and helping Los Blancos keep six clean sheets. However, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has substituted the former Stade Rennes midfielder up to seven times at half-time this campaign.

He has somewhat failed to replicate the performances he managed in the second half of last season, and Arsenal may look to make the most of his situation. According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners want to bolster their squad for the rest of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side are flying high at the top of the Premier League with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand. They have already lured Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Leandro Trossard and Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could do with more depth in midfield as the games rack up for trio Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. A new addition to their midfield is a top priority, with West Ham United captain Declan Rice at the top of their wishlist for next summer.

Camavinga moved to Real Madrid from Rennes in 2021 for €31 million. The French midfielder has made 66 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing three assists. He lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy and La Liga title in his debut campaign at the Bernabeu.

Camavinga could follow in the footsteps of Martin Odegaard by joining Arsenal from Real Madrid

Odegaard has been a hit for Arsenal since joining from Real Madrid.

Odegaard has been integral to Arsenal's pursuit of a first Premier League title since 2004. The Norwegian midfielder was appointed as the club's captain at the start of the season. He has taken the role in his stride, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 23 matches.

He was one of European football's most sought-after teenagers when he originally moved to Real Madrid from Heerenveen in 2018 for €4 million aged 16. However, he struggled for game time at the Bernabeu, featuring just 11 times for the senior team.

Odegaard was sent out on loan to the Gunners in the 2021-22 campaign, and he convinced Arteta to sign him permanently from Los Blancos in the summer for €40 million.

Hence, Camavinga's potential loan move to the Emirates Stadium could replicate how Odegaard ended up staying with Arteta's side. The Spanish coach has shown that he is superb at developing youth talent in north London. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have all been transformed under his management.

