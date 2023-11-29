Real Madrid prepared to let 24-year-old leave despite recent prominence in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly open to allowing goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to leave the Santiago Bernabeu despite his recent impressive performances.

According to The Athletic (via MadridUniversal), Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff aren't bothered if Lunin departs for free. The Ukrainian's current deal with Los Blancos expires at the end of the season.

Lunin has come into Ancelotti's starting XI recently due to injuries to Kepa Arrizabalaga and Thibaut Courtois. He's kept three clean sheets in five games across competitions, including a penalty save in a 3-0 win against Braga.

However, Lunin was reportedly 'bothered' by his manager's recent comments suggesting he'll head back to the bench once Kepa returns. He said:

"Lunin has been ready but Kepa will be back for Granada (December 2) and if he's ok he will play."

Ancelotti and his staff seem open to Lunin's departure but Madrid's influential chief scout Juni Calafat isn't. He played a key role in signing the shot-stopper from Ukrainian outfit Zorya Lugansk for €8.5 million in 2018.

Lunin has made just 22 appearances for Los Blancos since then, keeping seven clean sheets. He's had spells out on loan at CD Leganes, Real Valladolid, and Real Oviedo.

Real Madrid legend Fabio Cannavaro hails Jude Bellingham as the 'most in-form player in the world'

Jude Bellingham has been in red-hot form.

Real Madrid clash with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League tonight (November 29). Their former defender Fabio Cannavaro will be present at the Santiago Bernabeu to watch his two former clubs do battle.

One star that will be on display is Jude Bellingham who made a record-breaking start to his Madrid career. The English midfielder has bagged 14 goals in 15 games across competitions, becoming the first player in Los Blancos history to achieve this feat.

Cannavaro waxed lyrical about the 20-year-old ahead of the Champions League encounter between Real Madrid and Napoli. He said (via MadridUniversal):

"Jude Bellingham is the most in-form player in the world. It’s been impressive. It was surprising for me. This guy, as he entered the dressing room, hit the ground saying I’m here, here I am in charge. It’s impressive."

Bellingham joined Los Merengues from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for €103 million. He's more than lived up to expectations, becoming Madrid's protagonist in no time.

The England international won the Kopa Trophy last month following a stellar past year. He managed 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions for Dortmund.