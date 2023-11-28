Real Madrid star 'bothered' by Carlo Ancelotti's recent comments that suggest he'll lose place in starting XI: Reports

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has reportedly been left surprised by Carlo Ancelotti's comments that suggest he is set to be displaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo (via MadridXtra), Lunin was 'bothered' by Ancelotti's analysis of Madrid's goalkeeping situation. Moreover, his teammates couldn't understand it and thought it was inappropriate.

The Ukrainian shot-stopper has filled in for the injured Kepa in each of Los Blancos' last three games across competitions. Lunin has impressed, with two clean sheets in the three games. He also made a brilliant penalty save in a 3-0 win against Braga in the UEFA Champions League.

Some reckon the 24-year-old has earned his place in Ancelotti's starting lineup. But, the Real Madrid boss has pointed towards Kepa coming back in for the Ukraine international when his side face Granada (December 7) (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Lunin has been ready but Kepa will be back for Granada and if he's ok he will play."

Kepa joined Los Blancos from Chelsea on loan in the summer after Thibaut Courtois suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The Spaniard has impressed since making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 29-year-old has kept six clean sheets in 13 games across competitions. But, he picked up an adductor injury, paving the way for Lunin to come in in his place.

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal is wary of the threat posed by Napoli

Dani Carvajal expects a tricky affair against Napoli.

Real Madrid face Napoli in Group C of the UEFA Champions League tomorrow (November 29). Ancelotti's men are top of their group and have already sealed their place in the last 16.

Los Blancos come up against a Gli Azzurri side that have just changed managers. Walter Mazarri has returned to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, replacing Rudi Garcia.

The reigning Serie A champions have made a topsy-turvy start to the campaign and sit second in Group C. They won their first game under Mazzarri with a 2-1 win against Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday (November 25).

Thus, Carvajal expects a tough challenge when Real Madrid host Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said (via Football Italia):

"We are talking about a top club, Napoli have just changed their coach, so we expect them to be super motivated. They will be determined, they come here to win."

Madrid beat Napoli 3-2 in an enthralling clash at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in the reverse fixture. They head into their encounter with the Serie A giants following a 3-0 win against Cadiz in La Liga.