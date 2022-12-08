Real Madrid prepared to make offer to sign forward scouted by Liverpool at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports 

La Liga champions Real Madrid are set to make an offer for Spain international Nico Williams, who was scouted by Liverpool in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are set to go head-to-head with Liverpool for the Athletic Bilbao attackers' signature.

Spain have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup at the hands of Morocco in the Round of 16. They had to settle for a 0-0 stalemate against the Atlas Lions and eventually lost the shootout, with Yassine Bounou not conceding a single spot-kick.

Nico Williams was among the few Spanish players to impress at the FIFA World Cup, even though he was not a regular in the starting XI.

His showings have not gone unnoticed, with last season's Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool both interested in his signature.

Williams has been linked with a move to Anfield for quite some time and was watched closely by the Reds' scouts at the FIFA World Cup.

Football Daily @footballdaily



🥇 - Kamaldeen Sulemana

🥈 - Nico Williams

🥉- David Raum



… - Kylian Mbappé



#FIFAWorldCup Fastest Players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:🥇 - Kamaldeen Sulemana🥈 - Nico Williams🥉- David Raum- Kylian Mbappé Fastest Players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: 🥇 - Kamaldeen Sulemana🥈 - Nico Williams🥉- David Raum…8️⃣ - Kylian Mbappé #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/ZNtlHyop4S

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are also looking to bolster their wide ranks and have identified Williams as a solid rotation option.

Williams has come through the youth ranks of Athletic Bilbao, having already made 57 senior appearances for the La Liga side.

The Real Madrid and Liverpool target has scored seven goals and produced five assists for the Basque Country club to date. He has been capped seven times for Spain so far and has contributed one goal and one assist.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed himself for Athletic Bilbao this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 15 games across competitions.

Fichajes claims that Athletic Bilbao are likely to demand that Williams' release clause of €50 million be met to part ways with their priced asset.

Real Madrid and Liverpool could face competition for priority target from European giants

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al Khelaifi has opened up about the French giants' interest in coveted midfielder Jude Bellingham. He said:

“Amazing player. He’s one of the best in the World Cup. He’s calm, confident… everybody wants him, so I’m not gonna hide it."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Jude Bellingham still prefers a move to Liverpool even if the Reds fail to make the Champions League next season. @cfbayern] NEW: Jude Bellingham still prefers a move to Liverpool even if the Reds fail to make the Champions League next season. #lfc 🚨 NEW: Jude Bellingham still prefers a move to Liverpool even if the Reds fail to make the Champions League next season. #lfc [@cfbayern] https://t.co/3tD7ikHECU

He added:

“I respect Dortmund, so who wants Bellingham has to speak with BVB”.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been a wanted man in the transfer market, with a host of clubs linked with his services.

However, Real Madrid and Liverpool have been the clubs leading the race to land the England international.

