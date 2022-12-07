"Everybody wants him, so I'm not gonna hide it" - European giants confirm interest in signing Real Madrid and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham 

Jude Bellingham has been a star for England this World Cup, attracting a lot of attention. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been the driving force behind England's unbeaten run this tournament and could play a vital role for the Three Lions if they go far.

With multiple top clubs across Europe vying for his signature, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al Khelaifi has added his team's name to Bellingham's prospective destinations.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that the club ARE interested in signing Jude Bellingham 🗣️ "I'm not gonna hide it, everybody wants Bellingham"

Al-Khelaifi praised the young midfielder, calling him an amazing player. He told Sky Sports PL:

“Amazing player. He’s one of the best in the World Cup. He’s calm, confident… everybody wants him, so I’m not gonna hide it."

He added:

“I respect Dortmund, so who wants Bellingham has to speak with BVB”.

While PSG have talented midfielders like Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, and Fabian Ruiz, none of them possess the talent, skillset, and potential that Jude Bellingham has.

He has been on fire for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring nine goals and setting up three more in 22 games, and has carried his splendid form into the World Cup.

Bellingham has been instrumental for England, bagging a goal and assist each as the Three Lions comfortably topped Group B with victories over USA and Iran along with a draw against Wales.

The transfer saga is one to watch with teams like Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea already setting themselves up to sign the player.

Liverpool dealt a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham prefers Real Madrid over Liverpool, sources say.

Liverpool have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, sources say. Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reported that Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been trying to convince the star midfielder to join them at Anfield but Spanish outfit AS claims that he would prefer a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Los Blancos president Fiorentino Perez has decided to pursue the Borussia Dortmund midfielder as their priority signing over the upcoming summer. While Madrid have no intention of entering into a bidding war, they have the upper hand of being Bellingham's preferred destination.

This comes after Perez had allocated a chunk of money to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021 but failed to spend it. It remains to be seen if the young starlet would choose to join the current Champions League holders or head back to England to join the Reds.

