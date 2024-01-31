Real Madrid prepared to take advantage of Jurgen Klopp exit to lure Liverpool star away from Anfield: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to take advantage of Jurgen Klopp's imminent exit and sign defender Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool. The Spanish giants are said to be wanting to bolster their defense and see the Dutchman as the ideal fit.

As per a report in Fichajes, Van Dijk is now on Real Madrid's radar and they are expected to make a move in the summer. Los Blancos want to make the most of the uncertainty at Anfield and lure the center back to Santiago Bernabeu.

The Dutchman will enter the final 12 months of his contract after this season. The former Southampton star recently commented on whether he would be a part of the club's future, saying (via Sky Sports):

"That's a big question. I don't know."

While his comments sent the rumor mills in overdrive, he later clarified that his comments were taken "out of context."

As far as Madrid are concerned, defenders Éder Militao and David Alaba have suffered ACL injuries and the club are thus eager to add reinforcements. Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a defender who can be available throughout the season and sees Van Dijk as the perfect player.

Real Madrid target Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool's search for Jurgen Klopp's successor

Real Madrid target Virgil van Dijk recently talked about Liverpool's search for Jurgen Klopp's replacement. He added that he was curious to see how things change at the club and said (via GOAL):

"The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change. I'm very curious which direction that will go in, but when that will be announced, we will see our situation. It will be the end of Jurgen Klopp's era – I am still part of it that's why I don't like to talk about it – and that is my main focus."

He added:

"We are all human beings and we have emotions – some players feel different about the manager's announcement than others. That's absolutely normal because everyone thinks in different ways but I didn't notice the professionalism being dropped or the level of standard. The training sessions I have seen in the last couple of days were not different than before."

Liverpool will also want to work on extending the existing contracts of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.