Real Madrid preparing €140m offer to sign PL superstar, player's current club unwilling to part ways with him: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a move worth around €140 million for Rodri next summer. However, Manchester City are unwilling to sell him.
Los Blancos have seen the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric leave in the last two years. Hence, they are looking to strengthen their midfield and add more experience. Hence, as per the Express, they are planning a bid worth around €140 million for the Spaniard.
However, Manchester City are unwilling to part ways with Rodri. His current contract expires in the summer of 2027, and club chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak is keen to offer him an extension. As per the aforementioned report, City are keen to tie the Spaniard down until the end of his career, and are willing to offer him a big pay rise.
Rodri has been excellent for Manchester City since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a reported fee of €90 million. He's made 271 appearances for them, scoring 26 goals and providing 32 assists. He's helped them win 11 major trophies.
The 29-year-old also won the Ballon d'Or in 2024. However, he suffered an ACL injury, missing most of the season, which led to City failing in the Premier League title race, as they finished third.
Xabi Alonso opens up on Federico Valverde after Real Madrid's win over Villarreal
Real Madrid beat Villarreal 3-1 at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday, October 4. Midfielder Federico Valverde started at right-back with Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold both injured. He also did so last season, with Carvajal injured.
After the game, Xabi Alonso opened up about Valverde's performance and said (via Managing Madrid):
“A very good game on the right wing. He’s always willing to play wherever he’s needed. He helped us a lot in the transitions, a great game from Fede.”
When asked about the Uruguayan midfielder's position, Alonso added:
“I think we’ve all seen how he’s played. He had a very good game, and today, due to our needs, he played there. He’s very generous, he wants to feel useful wherever he plays. He’s never put up any obstacles.”
Valverde has made 332 appearances for Real Madrid, recording 32 goals and 34 assists.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, won 3-1 on Saturday, as Vinicius Jr. scored a brace, while Kylian Mbappe added another. Santiago Mourino was sent off in the 77th minute after receiving two yellow cards, while Georges Mikautadze scored Villarreal's solitary goal.