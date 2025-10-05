Real Madrid preparing €140m offer to sign PL superstar, player's current club unwilling to part ways with him: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a move worth around €140 million for Rodri next summer. However, Manchester City are unwilling to sell him.

Ad

Los Blancos have seen the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric leave in the last two years. Hence, they are looking to strengthen their midfield and add more experience. Hence, as per the Express, they are planning a bid worth around €140 million for the Spaniard.

However, Manchester City are unwilling to part ways with Rodri. His current contract expires in the summer of 2027, and club chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak is keen to offer him an extension. As per the aforementioned report, City are keen to tie the Spaniard down until the end of his career, and are willing to offer him a big pay rise.

Ad

Trending

Rodri has been excellent for Manchester City since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a reported fee of €90 million. He's made 271 appearances for them, scoring 26 goals and providing 32 assists. He's helped them win 11 major trophies.

The 29-year-old also won the Ballon d'Or in 2024. However, he suffered an ACL injury, missing most of the season, which led to City failing in the Premier League title race, as they finished third.

Xabi Alonso opens up on Federico Valverde after Real Madrid's win over Villarreal

Real Madrid beat Villarreal 3-1 at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday, October 4. Midfielder Federico Valverde started at right-back with Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold both injured. He also did so last season, with Carvajal injured.

Ad

After the game, Xabi Alonso opened up about Valverde's performance and said (via Managing Madrid):

“A very good game on the right wing. He’s always willing to play wherever he’s needed. He helped us a lot in the transitions, a great game from Fede.”

When asked about the Uruguayan midfielder's position, Alonso added:

“I think we’ve all seen how he’s played. He had a very good game, and today, due to our needs, he played there. He’s very generous, he wants to feel useful wherever he plays. He’s never put up any obstacles.”

Ad

Valverde has made 332 appearances for Real Madrid, recording 32 goals and 34 assists.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, won 3-1 on Saturday, as Vinicius Jr. scored a brace, while Kylian Mbappe added another. Santiago Mourino was sent off in the 77th minute after receiving two yellow cards, while Georges Mikautadze scored Villarreal's solitary goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More