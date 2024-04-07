Real Madrid preparing 'special program' to sign midfield sensation, Chelsea also interested: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a transfer strategy to sign Chelsea target and River Plate teenager Franco Mastantuono in the future.

Mastantuono, 16, has emerged as one of the best South American prospects since making his senior debut earlier this January. He has made 10 appearances across all competitions for River Plate, scoring once.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano shared his thoughts on Mastantuono's future at River Plate following his rise to fame. He said:

"Now, a top talent, Franco Mastantuono, born in 2007. He's a gem from River Plate who extended his contract and now [he has] a release clause of £39 million, [which will] become £43 million in the final 10 days of the transfer window. He's the next big thing after [Manchester City-bound forward] Claudio Echeverri."

Shedding light on Real Madrid's pursuit of the star, Romano continued:

"From what I'm hearing, it is important to say that Real Madrid have already sent multiple times and are planning to send their scouts again to follow Franco Mastantuono in South America. So, [they] are preparing a kind of a special program to follow the player."

Revealing two other interested parties, the Italian journalist concluded:

"They are not the only ones. Chelsea also sent their people to follow Franco Mastantuono. Paris Saint-Germain are informed on the player, but at the moment, they are well covered in that position. It's not something huge for Paris Saint-Germain but they always monitor the South American market. So, let's see what's going to happen for Franco Mastantuono, nothing imminent for the moment."

Mastantuono, whose River Plate deal is set to expire in December 2026, is known for his fine vision and passing ability. The Real Madrid and Chelsea target is adept at operating as both a midfielder and a winger.

Chelsea aiming to include Reece James in deal to sign Real Madrid holding midfielder

According to Spanish news outlet Defensa Central, Chelsea are keen to sign Real Madrid ace Aurelien Tchouameni in the upcoming transfer window. They are ready to offer star wing-back Reece James to Los Merengues in a bid to sign the former AS Monaco midfielder.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's outfit are unwilling to part ways with the Frenchman this summer. Moreover, they are said to have no plans to add a new right-back to their squad ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Since leaving Monaco for close to £69 million in 2022, Tchouameni has helped his side lift four trophies. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has recorded two goals and five assists in 82 games for his club so far.

