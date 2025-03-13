Real Madrid president Florentino Perez helped Barcelona with registration of star player: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez went out of his way to help Barcelona register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in January, according to journalist Bernat Soler. The Catalans signed the Spanish midfielder from RB Leipzig last summer in a reported €60 million fee.

Pau Victor, meanwhile, signed permanently from Girona after an impressive loan spell. However, the LaLiga giants could only registered the duo until the end of the year due to their poor finances. Barcelona tried to renew the player's registration at the end of the year, but struggled to meet LaLiga's requirements.

Despite returning to the league's 1:1 rule in January, the club's registration proposal was turned down by the league. The Catalans failed to get the process completed in time. Olmo as well as Victor were subsequently barred from appearing for the club.

Barcelona approached the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to address the issue. They were finally granted a temporary precautionary measure to register the duo, with a final decision expected by April 7.

However, it now appears that Florentino Perez played a big role in the registration process. The Real Madrid boss reportedly reached out to the president of CSD, Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, to request for the registration to be completed.

The two clubs have been at daggers drawn for ages, and their rivalry has hit a higher gear since the Negreira Case. However, it is believed that Perez enjoys a cordian relationship with Catalans chief Joan Laporta. The Los Blancos president also helped Laporta when he needed financial guarantees while taking over at Camp Nou.

Barcelona eyeing a Real Madrid star: Reports

Joan Laporta

Barcelona have set their sights on Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin, according to Defensa Central. The Ukrainian goalkeeper was outstanding for Los Blancos last season following Thibaut Courtois' injury.

Lunin even signed a new contract with Real Madrid in September last year, but remains behind the Belgian in the pecking order. The situation has raised questions about the 26-year-old's future.

Interestingly, the Catalans have reportedly enquired about the player's availability in recent times. Joan Laporta discussed the matter with Lunin's agent, Jorge Mendes, who also represents Lamine Yamal.

However, the Barcelona president was informed that a move is unlikely, as Real Madrid would never sell him to the Catalans.

The Ukrainian custodian is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2030. He has registered four clean sheets from 10 games across competitions this season.

