Real Madrid president Florentino Perez makes Manchester City superstar his next transfer priority, move could occur next summer: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants to make Manchester City superstar Rodri his next Galactico signing, and the player is tempted. The Spanish midfielder has three years left on his contract at the Etihad.

English journalist Duncan Castles reports on The Transfers Podcast that Perez has instructed Madrid's recruitment team to do everything possible to sign Rodri. The Spaniard has been one of, if not the best, defensive midfielders in Europe in recent years.

Rodri, 28, starred for Spain at Euro 2024, helping them win the competition. He was also superb last season for City, bagging nine goals and 14 assists in 50 games across competitions. He played a significant role in their unprecedented fourth Premier League title triumph.

Manchester City are said to be aware of Madrid's interest in Rodri and are looking to tie him down to a new deal. They want to offer the former Atletico Madrid man improved terms and to stave off interest from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid has several midfield talents, including two holding midfielders, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. Perez appears to want to strengthen by luring Rodri back to the Spanish capital.

Rodri is interested in the move , having spent five years in the Premier League with Manchester City. He's won nine major trophies and was instrumental in the Cityzens winning the continental treble in 2023. The 56-cap Spain international is thought to be valued at just below £100 million.

"We need you" - Dani Carvajal said he urges Rodri to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal wants Rodri at Real Madrid (Image - Getty)

Rodri is set to be the latest European superstar in Real Madrid's sights, and with good reason. He excelled under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and established himself as an all-time great at the Etihad.

The former Villarreal youngster has also enjoyed a superb international career. He won the Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2024, helping La Roja reign supreme in Germany.

Dani Carvajal waxed lyrical about Rodri during the tournament and suggested he's trying to persuade him to move to the Bernabeu. Los Merengues' captain said (via ESPN):

"I tell [Rodri] every day to come to Madrid. I tell him: 'Leave Manchester, there is no sun there, and come to Madrid, we need you. And what's more, you're from Madrid.'"

Rodri has become a fan favorite at the Etihad, and the reigning Premier League champions won't want to lose one of their star men. He's vital in how Guardiola's team plays their possession-based brand of football.

However, a return to Spanish football could entice Rodri, who has been away from La Liga since 2019. He could look to leave a lasting legacy at the Bernabeu, having done so in Manchester.

