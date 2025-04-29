Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ready to ‘roll up his sleeves’ in attempt to sign 24-year-old star after Champions League exit: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to ‘roll up his sleeves' and sign William Saliba in the summer transfer window after facing Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos were defeated 5-1 on aggregate in the final eight by the Gunners.
The Spanish giants were seemingly impressed by Saliba in these performances and see him as the future of the Real Madrid defence. As per a report from MARCA, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. think Saliba is currently the best centre-back in the market (via Sport Witness).
There have been many issues in defence at the Santiago Bernabeu this season due to injuries. The likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao have all missed periods of this campaign due to fitness issues.
Moreover, two of these defenders are ageing, which may have prompted the club to look for a younger defender. Saliba has established himself as one of the top centre-halves in the league alongside Gabriel.
So far this season, the France international has played 46 matches across competitions for Arsenal, bagging two goals. He's contracted at the Emirates till the summer of 2027.
It is unlikely that Saliba will want to move to Real Madrid, given Arsenal's recent performances. They are gunning to win top honors, likely to finish second in the Premier League this year. Arsenal are also in the semi-final of the Champions League, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.
Real Madrid-linked William Saliba gives honest assessment of himself amid suggestions that he's the best centre-back in the world
William Saliba, who has been linked with a move to top clubs like Real Madrid, was asked whether he thinks he's the best centre-back in the world. Speaking to Telefoot and claiming that he still needs to improve, the Frenchman said (via GOAL):
"I think I am one of the best, but not yet the best defender in the world. I can still become much better one day, I hope to improve."
Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 but did not immediately become a part of the first team. He completed loan spells with the aforementioned French side, Marseille, and Nice before becoming a part of Mikel Arteta's plans at the Emirates.
After that, he established a solid partnership with Gabriel, having made 129 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, bagging seven goals and two assists. He's won two Community Shield titles with the north Londoners so far.