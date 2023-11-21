Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sends message to Barcelona's Gavi after the latter picked up season-ending ACL injury - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly sent a letter to Barcelona's Gavi expressing his support after the latter's ACL injury.

Gavi suffered a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during the first half of Spain's 3-1 2024 UEFA Euros qualifier win against Georgia on 19 November. He was taken off with just 26 minutes on the clock and is expected to miss the entirety of the season due to the injury.

According to Cadena COPE journalist Melchor Ruiz (h/t SPORT), Perez, markedly anti-Barcelona, put the rivalry aside to send a message of support to Gavi on behalf of Real Madrid. The exact content of the letter remains unknown.

Gavi has featured in 15 games across competitions for Barcelona so far this season. The two games that he did miss were due to suspensions, and it will be interesting to see how Xavi Hernandez shapes his midfield in the 19-year-old's absence.

Moreover, Barca have also lost an option on the left-hand side of the attack given Xavi's tendency to play Gavi in that position every now and then. The Catalan giants will return to action on 25 November with an away league game against Rayo Vallecano.

They currently trail second-placed Real Madrid by two points after 13 matches while league leaders Girona lead the Catalan giants by four points.

Real Madrid striker sends message to Barcelona's Gavi after ACL injury

Real Madrid striker Joselu, who was signed on an initial loan deal from Espanyol this summer, sent a touching message to Barcelona's Gavi after the latter's injury.

The 33-year-old Spanish striker took to his Instagram account to post a training clip with the teenager where the two are seen fooling around on the field. He captioned it:

"Man, yesterday's victory felt worse than defeat. You are an amazing boy and you will overcome with courage and courage. Cheer up and we're all here supporting you! @pablogavi"

Joselu and Gavi have played four times together for Spain's senior national team. They have also faced each other as opponents multiple times, including in October's El Clasico, where Real Madrid won 2-1 on enemy soil.