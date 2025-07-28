Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants 25-year-old Premier League star to replace Vinicius Jr if he decides to leave amid interest: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wishes to sign Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland in the event that forward Vinicius Jr departs the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Brazilian has been linked with a highly lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League amid negotiations for higher wages in Madrid.

Ad

Vinicius is widely considered one of the best attackers in world football at the moment, renowned for his blistering pace, silky dribbling and lethal finishing. He has racked up 106 goals and 83 assists in 322 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions.

According to reports from Marca (via GOAL), the 25-year-old winger already met with Saudi Pro League representatives in 2023 to discuss the league's vision and project. Two years later, the oil-rich nation hasn't given up on the star forward and have expressed an interest in signing him.

Ad

Trending

Reports have claimed that Vinicius, whose current contract at Real Madrid lasts until 2027, has demanded higher wages than Kylian Mbappe during negotiations over a contract extension. On the other hand, the SPL has reportedly tabled a deal worth a whopping €1 billion over five seasons, putting another spanner into the works.

Amid all the uncertainty, Cadena SER (via GOAL) has reported that Real president Perez wishes to sign Haaland to replace Vini if the latter leaves the club. The 78-year-old is eager to have the Norwegian, who has bagged 124 goals and 21 assists in 146 appearances for Manchester City, to form a lethal attacking duo alongside Mbappe.

Ad

Real Madrid's first game of the 2025-26 campaign will be a LaLiga fixture against Osasuna on August 19.

"Exactly what Xabi's looking for" - Ex-Real Madrid star made positive claim about club's newest addition

Former Real Madrid midfielder Javi Garcia lavished praise on the club's latest signing, defender Alvaro Carreras. The 38-year-old highlighted the youngster's versatility and tactical nous, claiming that he is a perfect fit for newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso.

Ad

A graduate of Real's famed La Fabrica academy, Carreras moved to Manchester United on a free transfer in 2020. After a flurry of loan spells, he signed permanently for Benfica in 2024, impressing in his debut season in Portugal and catching his boyhood side's attention.

The Merengues triggered his release clause, worth a reported €50 million, and brought him back to the Bernabeu earlier this summer. Garcia explained the value that the 22-year-old would add to Alonso's squad.

Ad

Speaking to Diario AS, Garcia said (via Madrid Universal):

"He's a fantastic addition. Alvaro has the ability to play in several positions and do so very well. He can play as a full-back, a third centre-back, or a wing-back. That versatility is highly valued by a manager. He's also tactically very intelligent, and I think he's exactly what Xabi is looking for."

With the addition of Carreras, Real Madrid will be looking to establish some defensive stability and bounce back after a rare trophyless campaign in the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More