Real Madrid president not interested in bringing Manchester United star to the club - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly turned down the chance to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Pogba has just a year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford and has been linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has revealed in the past that it is his dream to play for the Spanish giants one day, but a transfer won’t be straightforward.

🚨 | Real Madrid will wait one more year for Mbappé as the club's management believe that he will not renew his contract with PSG and arrive for free next summer.



As for Pogba, Real Madrid is NOT interested in signing him after Zidane's departure. 🇫🇷 @marca #RMLive — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) July 22, 2021

There was speculation that Zinedine Zidane wanted Pogba at Real Madrid, but the French manager is no longer at the club.

As per Defensa Central, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is more focussed on bringing Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu.

Like Pogba, Mbappe too has just a year remaining on his current contract and is attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Manchester United still hopeful of keeping Real Madrid target Paul Pogba at the club

Pogba has had a strange spell at Manchester United. While there have been some incredible highs, there have been just as many lows, with consistency lacking in the Frenchman's game.

The Red Devils have signed Jadon Sancho and are close to completing a move for Raphael Varane this summer, so they will have the tools to challenge for the title.

As long as Manchester United Football Club survived the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid, no player's exit will ever affect the club. Not even Pogba. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) July 22, 2021

It remains to be seen if Pogba will extend his stay at United, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful the midfielder will remain at the club a lot longer than 2022.

“There's always speculation about Paul and clubs being interested, and we've seen Paul at his best. Paul knows what we feel about it and I've enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully we can work together,” Solskjaer said.

“The talks between the club and Paul's representatives, I'm not in the detail of every single one of them. I've got nothing to say about that. Let's see what happens. The talks are ongoing between Paul's representatives and the club representatives. All the dialogue I've had with Paul is he's looking forward to the season,” he added.

