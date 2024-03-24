Real Madrid promise Kylian Mbappe superstar duo will be signed in £111m deal this summer: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly promised Kylian Mbappe that they will sign two more stars alongside him in the summer. As claimed by Teamtalk, Los Blancos are keen on signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and Lille central defender Leny Yoro alongside their long-term target in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe has been a priority target for Real Madrid for years now and they have made several attempts to sign the French superstar in the past. Especially in the summer of 2022, they looked destined to get the World Cup winner. However, the player changed his mind at the eleventh hour and signed a new deal at PSG.

Mbappe's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires this summer and it has been widely speculated that he is set to sign for Los Blancos on a free transfer. As per the aforementioned report, the Spanish capital club are looking to bring in Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro alongside the 25-year-old.

Davies is regarded as one of the finest left-backs in world football right now and is still only 23 years of age. The Canada international has made 184 appearances for Bayern Munich so far, scoring nine goals and producing 28 assists while winning 13 trophies in the process.

Yoro, on the other hand, has emerged as a hugely promising centre-back at just 18 years of age. He has already made 53 appearances for his boyhood club Lille and has caught the attention of elite clubs across Europe.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is regarded by many as the best player in the world and will be looking to cement his legacy following a switch to Real Madrid. The French superstar has scored 38 goals and produced eight assists in 37 appearances across competitions this season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes major claim over Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that Kylian Mabppe's arrival will 'distort' the Real Madrid dressing room. He insisted that Los Blancos might have to sell one of their star attackers to accommodate Kylian Mbappe and that could destroy their squad harmony. Laporta said:

“I don’t envy Real Madrid for Mbappe as new signing… This distorts the dressing room, for sure. You have to sell a player, don't you? Because they're not going to play in the same place…”

Real Madrid's Brazilian duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have mostly played up front this season, although they are both naturaly suited to the left flank. Mbappe is also best suited in the same position, which is why it will be interesting to see how Carlo Ancelotti tweaks his system to get the most out of the trio.