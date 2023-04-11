Real Madrid and PSG interested in signing Argentina youngster compared to Lionel Messi: Reports

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly (via Football Espana) interested in signing Argentine youngster Claudio Echeverri, who has been compared to Lionel Messi.

Echeverri currently plays for Argentine club River Plate's youth ranks. He also represents La Albiceleste in the under-17 level and wears the number 10 jersey for them.

The youngster, meanwhile, recently met his idol Lionel Messi. Upon meeting him, he said:

“The day I was with with the World Champions was something incredible, training with them is unforgettable. I fulfilled my dream to meet Messi, I still can’t believe. He means a lot. He’s an example for everyone and to know how good [a] person he is made me happy.”

Echeverri has scored three goals and has provided three assists in the South American under-17 championships. His rich vein of form and quality has attracted interest from top European clubs like PSG and Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi's PSG future is in doubt

There are doubts over Lionel Messi's future at PSG. The Argentine ace is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club and is yet to pen an extension to his deal. Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona. He also has a massive €400 million per year offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Messi joined the Parisian club in 2021 and has since made 68 appearances for them, scoring 30 goals and providing 33 assists.

While the French club won the Ligue 1 title in Messi's first season and are also on their way to winning it this season, they have failed to make an impact in the UEFA Champions League, getting eliminated from the competition's round of 16 for two consecutive years.

Messi has also received jeers from the Parisian club's fans in recent times. Whether the events add up and lead to his departure remains to be seen.

