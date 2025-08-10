Real Madrid ready to activate €70 million release clause of Portuguese teenager: Reports

Real Madrid are planning to exercise FC Porto midfielder Rodrigo Mora's €70m release clause this summer, according to Fichajes. The LaLiga giants have been quite active in the transfer market since missing out on the league and the Champions League last season.

Los Blancos have roped in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, and Franco Mastantuono so far to strengthen their squad. However, it now appears that Xabi Alonso also wants to add more quality to the middle of the park.

Real Madrid bid adieu to Luka Modric this summer, while they are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos. The German retired in the summer of 2024, while Modric left the Santiago Bernabeu last month to move to AC Milan as a free agent.

The LaLiga giants have now turned to Mora to address the situation. The Portuguese exploded into the scene with Porto last season, registering 11 goals and four assists from 35 games for the senior side.

The 18-year-old's ability to carry out multiple roles in midfield as well as operate on the wings makes him a good fit under Alonso. Los Blancos are now ready to prise him away from the Estadio do Dragao.

Real Madrid are planning to trigger Mora's €70m release clause in the coming days to avoid any competition for his signature. However, the LaLiga giants plan to keep him at Porto for another season so that he can continue his development in familiar surroundings.

Has Gonzalo Garcia extended his stay at Real Madrid?

Gonzalo Garcia

Gonzalo Garcia has signed an extension with Real Madrid, the club have confirmed. The Spanish striker was thrust into action at the summer's FIFA Club World Cup following the injury to Kylian Mbappe.

Garcia was a revelation at the tournament, finishing with four goals and one assist from six games. The 21-year-old's efforts have caused a stir across Europe, and multiple suitors were keen to secure his services.

However, the LaLiga giants have now ended all speculation regarding his future. Sharing a statement via their website, Los Blancos stated that Garcia has signed a new deal until 2029. The statement read:

“Real Madrid C. F. and Gonzalo García have agreed to extend our player’s contract, which will keep him at the club for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2030.”

Garcia is now part of Xabi Alonso's first team squad at the Santiago Bernabeu, the statement has added.

