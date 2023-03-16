Real Madrid ready to betray Luka Modric and sign replacement - Reports

Luka Modric's future at Real Madrid is still up in the air. Despite his willingness to extend his current deal and stay on, Florentino Perez and the club have not offered him a new contract yet.

Modric's current deal expires in the summer and he will be a free agent after June 30.

"Whatever happens with my future, my love for Real Madrid will never change. This is the club of my life". Luka Modrić on contract expiring next June: "I have not talked to the club yet. Of course I want to stay, but because I deserve it — not because I'm Modrić".

As is the case every year, Real Madrid have been linked with a host of targets who could take up Luka Modric's place should he leave. Reports from El Nacional suggest the club could part ways with Modric after 11 long years.

But this seems unlikely from the player's perspective as he has expressed his desire to stay with Los Blancos.

"I have not talked to the club yet. Of course I want to stay, but because I deserve it - not because I'm Modric.

"Whatever happens with my future, my love for Real Madrid will never change. This is the club of my life."

Having enjoyed several highs with the club, it is no surprise that Modric would like to continue in Spain. However, Florentino Perez's strict renewal policy that saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro depart the club could affect the Croatian as well.

Luka Modric has made 472 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 37 goals and providing 76 assists. During his tenure, he has won five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid could replace Modric with Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham burst onto the scene a few years ago following his move from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund. Since joining in 2020, the young Englishman has already made a big impact, appearing in 123 games, scoring 20 goals and providing 24 assists. He has six goals and five assists in 23 Champions League games.

His performances over the last couple of years have attracted interest from all over Europe, with top clubs battling for his signature.

It is no secret that Real Madrid love big-game players in their ranks and with age not on Modric's side, Perez could make the harsh decision to move on from the Croatian. Bellingham has shown he has the mettle to shine on the biggest stages with his eye-catching performances at the World Cup and in the Champions League this season.

It remains to be seen how Luka Modric's contract situation will pan out before the end of the season as Real continue their push for European as well as domestic silverware.

Having qualified for the UCL quarter-finals, Los Blancos will travel to play arch-rivals Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-finals as they look to overturn a one-goal deficit.

