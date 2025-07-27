Real Madrid ready to buy out veteran star's contract and let him leave; player not keen on potential option: Reports

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is reportedly not keen on leaving the club this summer. Los Blancos are even said to be open to buying out the final year of his contract to let him leave for free in the ongoing window.

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are not counting on Alaba for the upcoming season and are looking to release him from his contract. The defender has suffered yet another injury setback, getting ruled out of action until the start of the season.

Los Blancos are keen on signing a centre-back as Xabi Alonso is now left with just four options in the centre of the defense. Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger are the senior players, while Raul Asencio and new signing Dean Huijsen are the other central defenders in the squad.

Moreover, Alaba is reported to be the second-highest earner in the squad, having signed a massive deal upon joining from Bayern Munich. He reportedly pockets €22.5 million per season and has only played 116 matches since joining in 2021.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign William Saliba or Ibrahima Konate this summer, but have not made any official approach yet. Reports earlier on Sunday, July 27, suggested that the Arsenal star was looking to stay at the Emirates and would make a decision on his future only after the FIFA World Cup next year.

Konate is reportedly open to joining, but Los Blancos are only offering €25 million with just a year left on the defender's contract, while Liverpool are said to be holding out for €50 million.

Arsenal were urged to sign Real Madrid star in 2024

Former Premier League star Paul Scharner spoke to OLBG ahead of Euro 2024 and urged Mikel Arteta to sign David Alaba from Real Madrid. He claimed that the defender's experience would be a good addition as they need backups in the backline, and said:

"I would see him more in a team like Arsenal. I think Manchester United would be difficult because he's not a natural defender. He plays at the back because he grew up at Bayern Munich and became a left back. He always wanted to play in central midfield. For him his best position was number eight, offensive midfielder, but he never got there. If you look at Real Madrid, 99 per cent of their games they have the most possession, fighting and defending is not his strength. It’s being in possession."

Arsenal have signed centre-back Cristhian Mosquera this summer to shore up their defense.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been linked with Los Blancos winger Rodrygo, who has been rated at €100 million by the Spanish giants.

