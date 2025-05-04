Real Madrid ready to let 7 players leave this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are planning a mass exodus this summer, according to journalist Rodra. The LaLiga giants are ready to overhaul their squad after a poor campaign so far.

Los Blancos were knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal in the quarterfinals. They also lost the Copa del Rey final and the Supercopa de España final to Barcelona this year.

Finally, they are seven points behind the Catalans in the LaLiga table, although Hansi Flick's team have played a game more. Real Madrid are ready to take action this summer to get the club back to the top, and are planning to remove seven players from the squad.

Los Blancos are supposedly ready to allow Lucas Vázquez and Luka Modric to leave at the end of the season. Both players are without a contract this summer, and their time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Jesus Vallejo is a forgotten man in the squad and will also leave once his contract expires this summer. David Alaba has suffered with injuries of late, and the LaLiga giants will reportedly listen to offers for him this year.

Real Madrid are apparently willing to cash in on Rodrygo Goes as well this summer. The Brazilian has lost prominence following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer. Los Blancos would also like to offload Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia at the end of the season, but neither player wants to leave.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Real Sociedad full-back?

Real Madrid have set their sights on Jon Aramburu, according to Fichajes. The Spanish right-back has been quite impressive for Real Sociedad this season, registering one goal and one assist from 44 games.

His efforts have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are heavily linked with a Bosman move for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

The English right-back has apparently been identified as a successor to Dani Carvajal. However, with Lucas Vazquez also expected to leave, the LaLiga giants are planning to further reinforce their right-back position.

Aramburu has been identified as an option for the job. The 22-year-old's age makes him a fantastic investment for Real Madrid, who have shown an affinity for younger targets of late.

Meanwhile, Aramburu also has a €12m market price, which makes him quite affordable this summer. The Venezuelan has also proven in LaLiga, so he can hit the ground running with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

