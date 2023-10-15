Real Madrid ready to make €35 million full-cash bid to sign highly rated centre-back as Eder Militao replacement - Reports

Real Madrid are gearing up to launch a €35 million all-cash bid for Italian sensation Giorgio Scalvini to fortify their defensive lineup, according to El Nacional. The move comes as a response to the pressing need for a young and dependable centre-back, especially with concerns surrounding the recovery of Eder Militao.

Madrid are facing a critical juncture in their defensive unit. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, both in their 30s, have displayed inconsistent form. This has prompted the club's management to seek a fresh, long-term solution. The contract of Nacho Fernandez, another experienced defender, is set to expire in June, and there are no signs of a renewal offer from club president Florentino Perez.

However, the cloud of uncertainty hovers over Eder Militao, whose serious knee injury raised questions about his return to peak performance. Although he is renowned as one of the world's top defenders at full strength, recovering from such a severe injury is unpredictable.

Madrid's youth squad, Castilla, offer promising prospects like Alvaro Carrillo, Marvel, Edgar Pujol, and Jacobo Ramon. Still, they are deemed not yet mature enough for first-team responsibilities by coach Carlo Ancelotti. As a result, the club are exploring the transfer market for a more immediate solution.

In their quest, Real Madrid havr identified Giorgio Scalvini as a top candidate. The 19-year-old Italian has consistently impressed in Serie A, earning recognition as an elite talent. Scalvini's remarkable composure and performance belie his age, making him a desirable addition to Madrid's backline.

Scalvini, highly regarded by Madrid scouts, has been valued by Atalanta de Bergamo at €35 million. Crucially, the Italian club insists on a full-cash payment, ruling out installment options. This demand adds to the urgency of Real Madrid's decision-making.

Former Real Madrid midfielder reflects on learning from Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos

Martin Odegaard, who now captains Arsenal, shared invaluable insights gained while at Real Madrid, training alongside football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos.

He revealed how observing the meticulous care they took of their bodies, their intense training routines, and their remarkable ability to switch on and off for matches left a lasting impression.

Odegaard highlighted their extraordinary focus and commitment, which would intensify when the game was on the line. While he currently leads Arsenal, the indelible lessons from his days at the Santiago Bernabeu continue to shape his approach to the game and leadership on the field.

He said (via Arsenal Buzz):

“There are a lot of small things during that time there: to see how they take care of their bodies, see how they train, the setting for matches, how they switched on and off. It's extreme. Those who were the most extreme about it, you saw how detail-oriented they are, how much they turn up the heat when the match comes.''