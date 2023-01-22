Real Madrid ready to make €60 million offer for Manchester United target: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to lodge a €60 million bid for Napoli striker and long-time Manchester United target Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, 24, has emerged as one of the most lethal finishers in Serie A over the past two campaigns since joining Gli Azzurri from Lille in a deal worth up to €80 million in 2020. Due to his lethal performances in front of goal, he bagged the Serie A Best Young Player award last campaign.

A mobile striker blessed with pace and finishing, Osimhen has been in world-class form since the start of the 2022-23 season. Helping Luciano Spalletti's side sit at the top of the Serie A standings, he has scored 13 goals and contributed three assists in 15 league appearances so far.

As per Don Balon, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is prepared to lodge an initial bid of €60 million to sign Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, Napoli are believed to hold out for at least €80 million as the Nigerian is deemed crucial to their project.

Real Madrid has identified Osimhen as an ideal successor for Karim Benzema, whose contract is set to expire this summer. Furthermore, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has suffered a dip in his level this season.

Although Benzema has registered 11 goals and one assist in 17 games across all competitions this campaign, Los Blancos' top brass are of the belief that he is in the final stages of his illustrious 13-year-long stint.

Osimhen, whose current deal is set to expire on June 2025, has netted 42 goals and laid out 13 assists in 81 appearances for the Serie A side.

Apart from Real Madrid, Manchester United are also keen to rope in the former Wolsburg man to their ranks, as per Manchester Evening News.

Victor Osimhen comments on his future amid Real Madrid and Manchester United links

Earlier in December, Victor Osimhen claimed that he would be open to securing a permanent transfer in the future. However, he asserted that his focus is on helping Napoli lift the Serie A title. He told Il Mattino:

"Napoli's one of the best clubs in Europe and I want to win here. The future is this moment, try to win something relevant in Italy. It's hard to think about something better than Napoli, one of the best clubs. Right now, I am only focused on this season because we haven't done anything yet. We must win something and then we'll see later."

While Real Madrid's interest in Osimhen is in its early days, Manchester United are considered to be the front-runners in the transfer race. The Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the player since last summer.

Manchester United are in dire need of a first-team striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his existing contract terminated in November last year.

