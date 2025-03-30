Real Madrid ready to make £90 million bid to sign Manchester United midfielder: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a £90 million bid for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. According to the Daily Star (via Mirror), the midfielder is viewed as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. The Croatian, turning 40 later this year, is out of contract in the summer.

While Modric would like to extend his stay, his time at the Bernabeu seems to be coming to a close. The legendary midfielder is a fan favourite and still regularly contributes, but Los Blancos have plans for life after his exit. Fernandes has become their primary target after an impressive season in an under-performing United team.

The Portuguese playmaker’s tally of 16 goals and 16 assists in all competitions has certainly impressed the Spanish giants. Indeed, the report claims that Madrid scouts have been watching Fernandes closely in recent months. They have attended Manchester United fixtures to make their evaluations of his performances under Ruben Amorim.

While Amorim is reportedly opposed to the prospect of losing his captain, the Red Devils may have no option if a proposal is too good to refuse. Madrid spot a possible opening, with Fernandes having two years left on his contract this summer.

Victor Osimhen set to join Manchester United despite no Champions League football

Victor Osimhen is willing to join Manchester United regardless of the opportunity for Champions League football for next season. The Napoli frontman, who is now on loan at Galatasaray, remains a top target for the Old Trafford outfit. After a dismal campaign in domestic competition, the Red Devils are eager to reinforce their frontline.

United are 13th in the Premier League and unlikely to qualify for the Champions League through their league position. But they remain alive in the Europa League and are still capable of winning European silverware, with a quarter-final tie against Lyon up next.

However, according to journalist Graeme Bailey (via The People's Person), Osimhen is undeterred by the club’s present position. He is perhaps the only player in the Red Devils' set of potential targets who has taken that approach. Other targets, like Viktor Gyokeres, are said to have put the Champions League as a preference.

Manchester United are set to undergo a major overhaul in the summer with several players set to depart. They will hope that the potential arrival of Osimhen would represent a big step in their rebuild this coming transfer window.

