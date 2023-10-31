Real Madrid ready to offer 24-year-old star and £17.5 million in deal to sign Kepa from Chelsea in permanent deal: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer Andriy Lunin as part of a cash-plus-swap deal to sign Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga permanently in the January transfer window.

Kepa was signed by Los Blancos on a season-long loan this summer after an ACL injury to Thibaut Courtois. The Spaniard's deal doesn't contain a provision to make the move permanent but it seems the Madrid-based giants want to keep him longer than the current season.

According to the Sun (h/t TeamTalk), Real Madrid are only willing to pay £17.5 million to sign him permanently. But they are ready to sweeten the deal by adding Lunin to the mix.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper has served as Courtois' backup in recent years. Since joining the club from Zorya Lugansk in 2018, the Ukraine international has featured just 19 times for the Spanish giants, keeping five clean sheets.

Lunin has failed to displace Kepa from the pecking order after the latter's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Chelsea loanee is Carlo Ancelotti's preferred choice in goal in Courtois' absence and has featured in 12 games this season, keeping five clean sheets.

The report adds that the 29-year-old is also willing to take a pay cut on the £176,000 he pockets in weekly wages at Stamford Bridge in order to facilitate a move. He signed for Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018 for £71.6 million, coincidentally, to replace Courtois, who joined Real Madrid.

Kepa has kept 59 clean sheets in 163 games for the Blues in his career.

Chelsea loanee wants to stay at Real Madrid beyond this season

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga did not hide his desire to stay at Real Madrid beyond the 2023-24 season.

Speaking to Juanfe Sanz of El Chiringuito TV last month, the former Athletic Club goalkeeper said (h/t GOAL):

"Yes, I’m very happy here. Who doesn’t want to stay at Real Madrid?"

Chelsea currently have Robert Sanchez (25) as their first-choice goalkeeper. He was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £25 million this summer and has since kept four clean sheets in 12 appearances for the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino has Djordje Petrovic, who was recently signed from New England Revolution, as his second-choice goalkeeper. The Blues also parted ways with Edouard Mendy this summer.