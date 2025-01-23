Real Madrid ready to offer 24-year-old star as part of direct exchange deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez: Reports

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Chelsea a like-for-like deal as they look to sign Blues midfielder Enzo Fernandez in exchange for Aurelien Tchouameni. According to a report from Spanish outlet Direct TV Sports (via Sport Witness), the potential deal will not include any cash payments.

Los Blancos are believed to be strongly interested in Fernandez's services. The 24-year-old midfielder has also enjoyed a vibrant season at Stamford Bridge, scoring three goals and providing eight assists in 25 games. This makes him a rather important player for the Blues, which raises questions about why an exit may be in the works.

According to the report, the World Cup winner is prepared to consider leaving Chelsea this January, following "recent controversies". It is uncertain whether this is connected to, but Fernandez has been in the limelight for non-football related matters in recent months.

Trending

He notably shared a live video that showed Argentine players singing racist chants about French players in July 2024. He publicly apologized for it, and privately apologized to his teammates at Stamford Bridge. In September 2024, he was disqualified from driving for six months due to driving offenses in Wales.

These controversies may make him the ideal candidate for a new start at Real Madrid. The report also notes that Aurelien Tchouameni has fallen out with Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti, which has led the 24-year-old to seek an exit from the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid enter race for Chelsea transfer target

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Chelsea's transfer target Ousmane Diomande. The 21-year-old Ivorian international has taken the world by storm with his performances for Sporting CP, leading to interest from other European giants.

Clubs in the Premier League, including Arsenal and Chelsea, have placed themselves in the race for the defender, with the Blues said to be front-runners. There is also growing interest from Manchester United, where Diomande could reunite with his former boss Ruben Amorim.

However, according to Fichajes.net (via The Hard Tackle), Real Madrid have also joined the race for his services. Los Blancos have struggled with injuries and fitness inconsistencies at their backline, with defenders like Eder Militao out of contention for many months.

A permanent move for a young defender would suit the Spanish giants' transfer policy, which has seen them sign young talents like Endrick. Sporting CP have reportedly placed their asking price at a high €80 million, which will be a tough call for any interested parties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback