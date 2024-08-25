Real Madrid ready to offer €30m to sign Bundesliga star in the current transfer window - Reports

According to Relevo (via MadridXtra), Real Madrid are willing to offer Bayern Munich €30 million for the services of Canadian fullback Alphonso Davies. The 23-year-old has been one of the finest players in his position and is reportedly a target for the Madrid-based giants as he enters the last year of his contract with Bayern.

Davies has been a vital part of the Bavarian giant's team, bagging 11 goals and 31 assists in 196 appearances for them. He is also a regular for his national team, with 15 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances for the North American country.

Real Madrid see the Bayern Munich star as potential competition or even an upgrade on Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman has made 172 appearances for Los Blancos, bagging six goals and 10 assists since arriving in 2019. He has won two UEFA Champions League crowns, two UEFA Super Cups and three La Ligas with Los Blancos.

Both players see their contracts expire next summer and the Spanish giants will be keen to secure the position before the window closes.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's defense

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders need to find defensive balance moving forward. The Italian manager was far from pleased with how his team defended in their 1-1 draw in La Liga against Mallorca.

Los Blancos have an embarrassment of riches in attack, boasting stars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Arda Guler, and Endrick. However, the manager believes the team needs to find defensive balance moving forward, telling the press (via EuroSport):

"We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal. Then, in the second half, we didn’t find the balance. This was a match we could have lost, obviously, as there was no balance at the back. We had counter-attacks, crosses. So, it wasn't a good game.

“Actually, the game made it quite clear that we need to defend better and, most of all, find the balance on the pitch. It's what we said before, we’re a very attacking team, but defensive balance becomes a fundamental factor."

The legendary Italian manager concluded, saying:

"When I talk about defence, we were not good in terms of defence. We struggled to recover the ball, we struggled to press after losing the ball, and this is something we need to improve. When you talk about defence, you're mostly talking about attitude and collective commitment."

Real Madrid will hope they can claim their first win of the new season on matchday two, when they face Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

