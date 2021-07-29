Real Madrid ready to sell defender this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sell French defender Ferland Mendy this summer. The left-back was an integral part of the team under former boss Zinedine Zidane, but new manager Carlo Ancelotti is ready to part ways with the Frenchman.

According to Fichajes, Mendy has asked for a salary increase following his impressive 2020-21 campaign. However, Real Madrid are not willing to heed the Frenchman's wishes, and would rather part ways with him this summer.

Real Madrid paid €55 million to sign Mendy from Lyon back in 2019. The left-back spent his first season deputizing for Marcelo, but broke into the first team in the 2020-21 season. However, injuries scuppered the Frenchman's chances of being picked for Euro 2020.

Real Madrid will reportedly look to recoup the fee they paid for Mendy if they do manage to sell him this summer. The Frenchman's exit would mean that new club captain Marcelo will once again become the undisputed starter. Los Blancos will also be able to call upon the services of Miguel Gutierrez, who has shown promise with his performances for the youth team.

Mendy has no intention of leaving Real Madrid this summer, but it remains to be seen whether the club will be forced to sell the defender due to his demands.

Having already lost Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane during this window, parting with a player of Mendy's caliber would be a huge blow for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid set for more departures

Ferland Mendy may not be the only name out the door at Real Madrid this summer. Los Blancos are reportedly ready to part ways with a host of players in order to reduce their massive wage bill and increase their transfer budget.

Players like Martin Odegaard, Gareth Bale, Isco and Dani Ceballos have all been linked with moves away from the club this summer. There have also been rumours of the club wanting to cut their losses and sell the injury prone Eden Hazard, whose stint at Real Madrid has been a huge failure thus far.

Real Madrid will need to strengthen their squad significantly if they are to mount a title challenge in the 2021-22 season, but they will need to first sell players.

