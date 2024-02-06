Real Madrid ready to sell star forward with Kylian Mbappe and Endrick arrivals in pipeline: Reports

Real Madrid are allegedly ready to offload Rodrygo to make space for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe and gifted teenager Endrick's respective potential summer arrivals.

Earlier this month, French newspaper Le Parisien revealed that Mbappe has opted to join Los Blancos at the end of his PSG deal this June. However, the 25-year-old is reportedly yet to inform the Parisians about his decision to secure a free transfer to the La Liga giants.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid finalised a potential €72 million switch to snap up Endrick from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in December 2022. They are set to welcome the 17-year-old striker ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Now, according to Spanish news website Todofichajes, Carlo Ancelotti's side have chosen to part ways with Rodrygo in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are aware that the 23-year-old attacker would be relegated to the bench after their new potential arrivals.

Real Madrid, who have a two-point lead atop the 2023-24 La Liga standings, could enter negotiations with a potential suitor for a sum of €100 million. They are said to be expecting multiple transfer offers from a host of Premier League clubs and PSG for Rodrygo's services.

So far, Rodrygo has helped Los Merengues lift nine trophies, including two La Liga titles. He has scored 49 goals and laid out 39 assists in 198 outings for them since arriving from Santos for €45 million in 2019.

Fabrizio Romano gives new Kylian Mbappe transfer update amid links with Real Madrid

In his column for the Caught Offside, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shed light on Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes. He wrote:

"Both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are expecting Mbappe to announce his decision soon. We're still waiting for that communication – first he will communicate his decision to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but for sure Madrid [are] working very strong and very hard on this deal – they are on it."

Providing more details about the attacker's situation, Romano added:

"Still, let me clarify that despite what's been reported by some, I never said Mbappe will announce his future on February 14, I don't know where this is coming from. In any case, there are constant contacts from Madrid to make it happen. The discussion is about the salary, potential contract and more, and it's constant communication."

So far this season, the Real Madrid target has netted a whopping 29 goals and laid out seven assists in 28 overall appearances for PSG.

The 25-year-old is next likely to be in action for Luis Enrique's outfit in a Coupe de France last-16 home encounter against Stade Brestois this Wednesday (February 7).