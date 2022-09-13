Real Madrid ready to sell superstar in January - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in cashing in on injury-plagued superstar Eden Hazard in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Hazard, 31, joined Los Blancos from Chelsea for a fee in the region of €115m in the summer of 2019. Since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has struggled to find form due to a host of recurring injuries, which have limited both his time and importance on the pitch.

Despite lifting six trophies in the famous white colors, Hazard has been an underwhelming signing. Once considered a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or, he has registered just seven goals and 11 assists in 70 matches across competitions for the La Liga giants.

According to Super Deporte, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has run out of patience with Hazard and wishes to offload him in January after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku has already been identified as a big-money replacement by the club's hierarchy in Madrid.

With his contract set to expire in June 2024, Hazard is set for a turbulent time ahead as his current club will be aiming to sell him to recoup at least a third of his transfer fee. Earlier this summer, he was even linked with Super Lig outfit Galatasaray (via Fotomac).

A technical dribbler with a tendency to cut inside to score goals, he has contributed a goal and an assist in four matches across competitions this season. He has started the club's last two matches in the centre-forward position in the absence of French talisman Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid are atop the 2022-23 La Liga standings with 15 points from five matches. The club will next host RB Leipzig in their second UEFA Champions League Group F fixture on Wednesday (September 14).

Didier Domi outlines reason for Eden Hazard's recent improvement with Real Madrid

Speaking to beIN Sport (via Football London), former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-back Didier Domi has shed light on the reason behind Eden Hazard’s recent upturn in fortunes. He said:

"He took a physical coach during the holidays because Eden had a tendency to come back with kilos, and he's not like [Karim] Benzema."

He added:

"And I think he realised that as you age, the body is not the same; you don't recover the same, and I need to take care of my body. He did during the summer, and I hope he come backs, as he is capable."

