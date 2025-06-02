Real Madrid ready to sign fourth defender this summer after moves for Dean Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras: Reports

According to a report by MARCA (via Football Espana), Real Madrid are prepared to sign another defender this summer. Los Blancos are actively looking to strengthen their defensive unit after a poor 2024-25 season, aggravated by an injury crisis.

The Spanish giants have already roped in Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold from AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool, respectively. Madrid have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras as well, and are in talks with the Portuguese club over a suitable transfer fee.

Xabi Alonso plans to use the Club World Cup to evaluate the new defenders. The former Bayer Leverkusen coach favors a three-man defense, but due to a lack of adequate manpower, could be forced to deploy a 4-3-3 formation with two centre-backs.

Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Antonio Rudiger are just recovering from injuries, which leaves Huijsen and Raul Asencio as the only two fit central defenders heading into the Club World Cup. However, both are quite inexperienced and have not played together for the side, casting doubts on their potential partnership.

Alonso also plans to use the Club World Cup to evaluate academy stars Jacobo Ramon and Diego Aguado.

Turkish side wants to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper - Reports

Turkish champions Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. As per AS Diario, Los Blancos are prepared to listen to offers for the shot-stopper.

Lunin largely played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois, only getting a spot when the Belgian was out injured. The 26-year-old recently signed a new deal until 2030, but could be tempted to move elsewhere this summer in search of regular football.

Galatasaray's legendary goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera, is set to depart this summer, leaving a spot vacant. A two-time Champions League and LaLiga winner, Lunin has an impressive resume that could land him a transfer with the Turkish outfit.

The Ukraine international managed only 14 appearances in the 2024-25 season, conceding 19 goals and keeping six clean sheets.

