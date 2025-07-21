Real Madrid ready to terminate contract of 23-year-old star if he cannot find new club: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to terminate the contract of 23-year-old midfielder Reinier if he cannot find a new club this summer. The Brazilian youngster has not been meeting expectations with his performances, prompting the club to reconsider retaining him.

Reinier signed for Real Madrid from Brazilian side Flamengo for a reported €30 million in January 2020. The Spanish giants have previously benefited from signing Brazilian talents such as Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, who have grown to become integral parts of the club. However, Reinier could not meet such expectations.

After six months in the Los Blancos academy, he had loan spells in Borussia Dortmund, Girona, Frosinone, and Granada. However, the midfielder failed to make an impact in either club with a year still remaining on his contract with Real Madrid.

According to AS (h/t Sports Illustrated), Real Madrid do not want to renew Reinier's contract and could terminate his current agreement if he cannot find a new club this summer. Los Blancos would ideally like to sell him permanently, but his performances over the last few seasons have failed to persuade potential buyers.

The report further claims that Borussia Dortmund offered to sign Reinier permanently when he was on loan at the German outfit in 2021 despite his underwhelming form. The Brazilian spent two years between 2020 and 2022 at the Bundesliga club. At that time, Real Madrid is believed to have rejected the offer, with things going further downhill for Reinier.

Given his current form, Los Blancos have no other option but to terminate his contract if he does not find a new club. His recent form continues to further discourage other clubs from showing concrete transfer interest in him.

Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Manchester City midfielder Rodri: Reports

According to AS (h/t Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Manchester City midfielder Rodri this summer. The Spaniard is reportedly becoming a top transfer target for the club to strengthen their midfield.

Despite making four signings this summer, coach Xabi Alonso believes Los Blancos lack depth in the midfield. Following Toni Kroos's departure last season and Modric leaving this summer, the midfield needs a more experienced leader. Rodri appears to be a perfect candidate as the last Ballon d'Or winner.

The report notes that Rodri's current contract with Manchester City runs until June 2027, with no signs of a renewal yet. The midfielder returned to the pitch at the end of last season after a nine-month recovery period owing to an ACL injury. Los Merengues are reportedly planning to further monitor his performances to determine whether he can regain his old form.

If Rodri does not renew his contract with Manchester City, the English side may consider selling him rather than letting him leave for free. This could be a good opportunity for Los Blancos, especially if the Spaniard retains his high level.

