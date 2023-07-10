Real Madrid receive massive boost in their pursuit of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have agreed to pay Kylian Mbappe his loyalty bonus, meaning Real Madrid have better chances of landing the Frenchman.

Alvarez further reported that all three parties involved (the player and both clubs) think that a transfer is now imminent. He further reported that Los Blancos are confident that the Mbappe saga will end this week.

Initially, the Frenchman had extended his contract with PSG until 2025 but his future with PSG has been up in the air since the player sent the Ligue 1 giants a letter on 12th June, 2023, communicating his decision of not wanting to renew his contract beyond 2024. The French giants gave Mbappe an ultimatum, informing him that he would be sold unless he renews his existing contract. This situation put Los Blancos on alert.

Kylian Mbappe looked certain to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. However, against all odds, the player decided to renew his deal with the Parisian club.

Nevertheless, he could join the Madrid giants this season. A move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner would put fans across the globe on alert.

Former PSG sporting director Leonardo wants Kylian Mbappe sold amidst Real Madrid rumors

Since joining the Parisian club back in 2017, Kylian Mbappe has been one of the team's leading attackers. He is the club's all-time top scorer as well with 212 goals in 260 games to his name so far.

While there is no denying the player's caliber, Leonardo thinks that the recent saga involving Mbappe's future is doing the club more harm than good. Speaking on the issue, the Brazilian said (via Mirror):

"For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappé to leave, whatever happens. Paris-Saint-Germain existed before Kylian Mbappé and will exist after him.”

He further added that Mbappe's recent behaviors have shown that he is not a leader. The Frenchman further added that it is difficult to build a team around Mbappe. Leonardo said:

“Due to his behavior in the last two years, Mbappé has shown that he is still not a player capable of really leading a team. He is a great player, not a leader. He is a great goalscorer, not a playmaker. It is difficult to build a team around him.”

Mbappe, in an interview with France Football said:

“I think that playing for PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club.”

In 2022, a lot of controversy sparked up when fans were wondering who would be PSG's first choice penalty taker. Fans questioned the club's decision to make Mbappe the first choice having Neymar and Messi on the pitch. Apparently, it was later discovered that the decision to become the first choice penalty taker was included in his new contract.

Mbappe, however, could finally win the UEFA Champions League if he moves to Real Madrid. The Madrid giants have won the competition 14 times and only look to add to this tally.

