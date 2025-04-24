Real Madrid receive positive Kylian Mbappe update ahead of Copa Del Rey final against Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid have received a positive update regarding Kylian Mbappe, ahead of their upcoming Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. Both rivals are set to face off at La Cartuja this weekend (April 26), where Los Blancos will hunt for another major trophy this season.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Marca (via GOAL), the Spanish giants will have Mbappe available for the important El Clásico. The forward endured an ankle injury during Madrid's shocking exit to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals. This raised questions about his fitness, and he has since missed two league games.

However, according to the report, Kylian Mbappe has already returned to training with the Real Madrid first team. The coaching staff at Valdebebas now expect him to be available to take on Barcelona this weekend.

He will be a vital piece of the attacking trident that takes on the Catalan giants in search of an improved end to Los Blancos' season. The Spanish capital giants have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, and they already trail Barca in LaLiga rankings.

However, things aren't looking up for Carlo Ancelotti's men, especially against the Blaugrana. It is worth noting that the Catalan giants have beaten them in both El Clásicos this season. A 4-0 loss in October 2024 gave Madrid some shock, and it was followed up by a 5-2 loss in the Supercopa de España final in January.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe defended ahead of Barcelona clash

Former Spanish player Alvaro Benito has come to Mbappe's defense, despite his debut-season struggles at Real Madrid. This comes ahead of their Copa del Rey clash against Barcelona.

Mbappe has done fairly well with his return of 32 goals in 49 appearances. However, he has struggled to make a serious impact in their most important games, including the 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal.

The forward has endured criticism from different factions, with many believing that he has fallen short of the hefty expectations. However, according to Alvaro Benito, these assessments have been harsh on the former Paris Saint-Germain man. The commentator said (via e-Noticies):

"In reality, Mbappe is far above the level of the team this year... There are 20 others who should hide more than Kylian Mbappe.

"In the end, you demand more from the one who can give you the most. Vinícius and Kylian Mbappe have been the scapegoats for the disappointment in the team's performance."

Questions have already been asked about Carlo Ancelotti's future at the helm of Real Madrid. It is believed that a loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final could lead to the manager's premature exit from the club.

