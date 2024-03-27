Real Madrid receive positive update as player injured on international duty likely to be available for weekend fixture against Athletic Club - Reports

According to journalist Arancha Rodriguez of COPE, Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is likely to be available for the clash against Athletic Bilbao on March 31.

Camavinga started France's latest international friendly against Chile, which Didier Deschamps' team won 3-2. The Los Blancos star, though, had to be replaced in the 44th minute by Mateo Guendouzi after suffering a knock.

As per the aforementioned report, his participation against Bilbao is not in doubt despite the blow. Camavinga looked to have suffered an ankle injury against Chile. However, the recent report should be a massive relief for Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos have a crucial quarter-final tie coming up against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Ancelotti's side are also leading the La Liga title race with 72 points from 29 matches. A crucial player like Camavinga's presence is important to the team's success at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for Real Madrid this season, providing two assists in 32 appearances.

Bayern Munich ready to pay €40 million for Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler: Reports

Fans were hyped when Real Madrid signed "Turkish Messi" Arda Guler from Fenerbahce in the summer. Blessed with tremendous technique, Guler looked like the next star in the block.

However, since his reported €30 million move, Guler has struggled with fitness issues. He has barely featured for Carlo Ancleotti's team, making seven appearances across all competitions and scoring one goal.

As per a report from Defensa Central, Bayern Munich are ready to shell out a reported €40 million to sign Guler from Los Blancos in the summer. However, it's unlikely that the Madrid giants will let Guler leave despite his injury issues.

He is yet to spend a full-season at the club and given his talent, Arda Guler is expected to have a better career at the Spanish capital.