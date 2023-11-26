Real Madrid reject chance to sign 30-year-old striker from UCL rivals - Reports

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid have reportedly denied the possibility of signing former Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi in the January transfer window.

Earlier this summer, Karim Benzema left Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. However, Jude Bellingham has managed to fill the void created by the Frenchman's absence by scoring 13 goals in 14 appearances.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has also found sufficient support from Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Joselu. However, with Vinicius sustaining a hamstring injury, Los Blancos has lost an important attacker for a couple of months.

As a result, it was stated that Carlo Ancelotti could bring someone to Santiago Bernabeu to support the attacking line of Los Blancos. Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi was being linked to a move to Spain.

"I'm in Madrid. Real Madrid have not made an offer for Icardi. They haven't made an official offer yet, but we are speaking with club officials." Icardi's agent Elio Letterio Pino told Diario AS.

However, according to a recent report by Athletic journalist Guillermo Rai, the La Liga giants have turned down the chance to sign the Galatasaray forward. This season, the Argentine forward has bagged 16 goals and five assists in 21 appearances for the Turkish Champions.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain join the race to sign Real Madrid target - Reports

According to SPORT, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign young Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri. The River Plate player's transfer fee was estimated to be around €20 million before the start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

However, following his performance on the global stage, the interest of suitors as well as his price tag, are expected to increase. On November 24 (Friday), Echeverri helped Argentina defeat Brazil 3-0 with a spectacular hat-trick in the quarter-final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Before the World Cup got underway, Claudio Echeverri stated that he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi and wants to play for Barcelona someday. He said (via Diario AS):

“I’m a big fan of Messi. I watched him play for Barcelona, which is why I’ve been a fan since I was little... I’d like to play for Barça”

Apart from Echeverri, Palmeiras' Endrick is already set to join Los Blancos next summer on a €60 million transfer deal after he turns 18.