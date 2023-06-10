Real Madrid reject stunning chance to sign former Barcelona star - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ruled out any possibility of the club making a sensational move to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. That comes after the player's camp reportedly approached both Barcelona, his former club, and Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants have already bid farewell to Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard, who are leaving on free transfers. Real Madrid are now at risk of losing Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, too, as their contracts expire at the end of the month. Come July 1, the club could find itself with a grave shortage of attacking options.

Nevertheless, El Nacional suggests that Real Madrid will not explore the option of bringing Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu. Perez was initially stunned by the approach made by a former Barcelona player, while he also has apprehension about Neymar's party habits. Additionally, the Brazilian does not fit into the club's future plans.

With the imminent arrival of high-profile midfielder Jude Bellingham and links with marquee strikers continuing to do the rounds, it looks unlikely that Los Blancos would budget for a player of Neymar's stature. They look poised to invest that money elsewhere.

Real Madrid trigger buy back clause for Fran Garcia

Madrid have made some moves in the transfer market. Their first incoming of the summer transfer window will be the return of left-back Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported about the deal, saying that Los Blancos activated a buy back clause inserted in the player's contract when he had left the club in 2020.

With the future of Ferland Mendy uncertain, it's no surprise that Madrid have moved quickly to secure backup options should the Frenchman leave.

Garcia is just 23 and played in all 38 league games for Rayo Vallecano last season. He also chipped in with two goals and three assets and could develop into a quality full-back at Los Blancos.

