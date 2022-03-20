Real Madrid rejected Manchester United's €70 million transfer bid for 19-year-old star in January - Reports

La Liga leaders Real Madrid reportedly rejected a €70 million bid from Premier League giants Manchester United for Eduardo Camavinga in January.

Camavinga, 19, only joined Los Blancos last summer from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais in a deal worth up to €40 million.

Fichajes (via the Peoples Person) reports that Manchester United tracked the player during his time at Rennes. They looked to make the most of his lack of first-team opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu. They report that the Red Devils submitted a bid of €70 million for the Frenchman, but this was subsequently declined by Real Madrid.

The France international has gone on to have more of an impact for Real Madrid in recent games. He has made 33 appearances for the side in all competitions so far this season, scoring twice and contributing one assist.

Manchester United's interest in Camvinga stems back to the summer of 2022. They were reportedly prepared to battle Madrid for his signature with the player wanting to leave Rennes.

Madrid ultimately brought the midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu, but it appears the Red Devils still hold an interest in the promising talent.

Manchester United targeting midfield reinforcement despite Real Madrid's rejection

Declan Rice is hugely admired at Old Trafford

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a midfield enforcer for a number of years. The side have lacked a midfielder with a defensive profile with the likes of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay not having much success in the role.

The 13-time Premier League champions may not have been successful in bringing Camavinga to the club, but they are eyeing a new midfielder this summer.

According to Metro, one man being touted as a potential candidate for the role is West Ham United's Declan Rice. The 24-year-old has been in inspired form this season and fits the mold of the type of midfielder United want to bring in.

The midfielder continues to impress with his maturity and tenaciousness in the middle of the park. Hence, according to Si.com, the Hammers have slapped a price-tag of around €150 million on the Englishman.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Old Trafford outfit have also been linked with a move for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni. He is also attracting suitors from across Europe, including Real Madrid. He could cost around €80-90 million for the Red Devils, having made Didier Deschamps France national squad selection in recent months.

Other alternatives include Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips.

