Real Madrid once requested Cristiano Ronaldo to FaceTime Liverpool signing Alexander Isak to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu as details emerge: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly requested Cristiano Ronaldo to FaceTime Alexander Isak to persuade him to join them in 2017. However, the now Liverpool forward chose to move to Borussia Dortmund instead.

Isak came through the academy of the Swedish club AIK. As per The Athletic, he was garnering plenty of interest when he was 16 in 2017. Liverpool were interested in the striker back then as well. However, Real Madrid tried to make the swoop instead.

Los Blancos even asked Cristiano Ronaldo to make a FaceTime call to Isak to persuade him to come to the Santiago Bernabeu. The personal terms were also agreed with the youngster. However, he chose to join Borussia Dortmund, given their reputation for developing young players.

Isak said at the time:

"Everyone knows that Borussia is a good club to develop at as a young player because so many of them are in the first-team. I want to play here and I am waiting for my chance, and I'll take it when it comes."

However, that move didn't go as well, as he recorded just 13 senior appearances for the German side. He then moved to Real Sociedad in 2019 and contributed 44 goals and eight assists in 132 games for them. He also helped the Spanish side win the Copa del Rey.

Isak then joined Newcastle United in 2022, helping them win the Copa del Rey. Liverpool have now signed him for a British record transfer fee of £125 million this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate joins Bundesliga

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Lucas Vazquez has completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The Spaniard left Real Madrid as a free agent this summer after 18 illustrious years at the club.

Vazquez joined Los Blancos' academy from Ural CF in 2007 and made 402 senior appearances for Real Madrid, recording 38 goals and 73 assists. He won six UEFA Champions League trophies, among numerous other honors.

Vazquez was also linked with a potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia earlier this summer. The 34-year-old shared the pitch 100 times with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, recording 17 joint goal contributions. He had said earlier this month:

"I haven't decided my next destination yet. I don't know, anything's possible."

However, Vazquez has now joined Bayer Leverkusen, who are now shockingly without a manager. Erik ten Hag was sacked after just two league games in charge on Deadline Day, September 1.

