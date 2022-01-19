Real Madrid reveal asking price for Eden Hazard as they prepare to cut their losses - Reports

Real Madrid are prepared to offload attacker Eden Hazard for as little as €20 million, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Eden Hazard was one of Los Blancos' marquee signings in the summer of 2019 when they paid €115 million to Chelsea for his services. The Belgian forward was at the peak of his career and warranted such a high price tag.

However, Hazard has struggled to adapt to life in Spain due to various injuries and changes in management at the Santiago Bernabeu. As things stand, he has made a mere 59 appearances for Los Blancos and has contributed five goals and 10 assists.

The 31-year-old has made only 16 appearances for Los Blancos this season and has contributed just two assists. Hazard has so far failed to score a goal for the club this campaign.

Real Madrid are now prepared to offload Hazard for just €20 million. Despite the Belgian skipper having a contract until the summer of 2024, the La Liga giants have lost faith in the attacker.

One of the main reasons why Madrid are willing to offload Hazard for such a small fee is because of his extremely high wages. According to the aforementioned source, the former Chelsea star will earn around €15 million per annum until the summer of 2024.

Los Blancos are eager to offload these wages and channel these funds towards their possible summer arrivals, including Kylian Mbappe or Paul Pogba.

However, there is a major obstacle in Real Madrid's plan. Eden Hazard is not willing to lower his wage demands which is keeping clubs like Newcastle United away from signing him.

It looks highly unlikely that Hazard will leave the Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga charts at the moment

As things stand, Real Madrid are leading the La Liga tables. After 21 matches, Los Blancos are at the top of the standings, having amassed 49 points.

However, Sevilla are in hot pursuit and are currently five points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Real Madrid recently lifted the Spanish Super Cup by beating Athletic Bilbao in the final 2-0. Goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema were enough for Carlo Ancelotti to win his first trophy in his second spell at the club.

Los Blancos now have a busy second half of the 2021-22 season ahead of themselves. Carlo Ancelotti's side are drawn up against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

