Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe announcement date reportedly comes to light, presentation to take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo signing

Real Madrid will reportedly announce the signing of Kylian Mbappe after their UEFA Champions League final clash against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, June 1. Moreover, Mbappe's presentation is set to take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo's signing, as per Relevo (via @MadridXtra on X).

Mbappe played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday, May 25, winning the French Cup with a 2-1 win over Lyon. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in the world at PSG over the past seven years, registering 256 goals and 108 assists in 307 appearances across all competitions.

Mbappe opted not to renew his contract with PSG and will leave the club as a free agent for a new chapter in his storied career. He has also reportedly bought a house in Madrid for €18 million, close to Real Madrid's training facility, hinting that he is set to join Los Blancos in the coming weeks.

While all the paperwork behind the scenes has allegedly been completed, Real Madrid will wait till after the UCL final to formally announce the signing of Kylian Mbappe to avoid any distractions.

The Frenchman's unveiling will reportedly be similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's presentation that took place on July 6, 2009. The Portugal icon joined Real Madrid from Manchester United for a reported transfer fee of £80 million. Over 80,000 fans were present at the Santiago Bernabeu to witness his arrival, breaking the record for the highest attendance for a new signing, which still stands to this day.

"Cristiano was like that" - When Casemiro explained why Kylian Mbappe is ready to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps at Real Madrid

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro compared Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo last month, stating the French forward has an eye for goal, just like the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Casemiro plied his trade for Real Madrid between 2013 and 2022, playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for five years. The Brazilian got a first-hand view of how destructive the latter was on the pitch in terms of goal contributions.

He spoke to El Chiringuito TV where he stated why Kylian Mbappe is ready to represent Real Madrid (via GOAL):

“Mbappe reminds me of Cristiano. He's on the field, he's smelling a goal. You have to be worried with this guy because he will score a goal. Cristiano was like that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo set the bar high during his time at Real Madrid, stamping his name in the history books as one of the greatest players of all time. He scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 appearances across all competitions - the most in the club's history.