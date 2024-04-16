Real Madrid's scouting director recommends signing of Portuguese attacker who is just 15 years old: Reports

According to Fichajes (.net), Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat has recommended that Los Blancos sign Portuguese starlet Cardoso Varela.

Varela, 15, is touted as one of the best emerging talents in Portuguese and European football. Born in 2008, Varela plays as a left winger and is currently a part of FC Porto's under-17 ranks.

Varela has also played for Portugal's under-17 and under-15 sides. Clubs across Europe have taken note of Varela's talents. According to Foot Mercato, clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and more are in the race to sign him.

Varela can operate from both sides of the pitch. He recently made history by becoming the youngest player in the history of the UEFA Youth League.

Calafat, meanwhile, has also put Real Madrid on notice about Varela. The 50-year-old is Los Blancos' scouting director and is considered one of the best in his role. He also helped Los Merengues secure Brazilian winger Endrick's signing.

As per reports, Chelsea were interested in bringing Calafat to Stamford Bridge and were even ready to offer him four to five times more than what he is earning in the Spanish capital.

Juni Calafat's role in Real Madrid signing Endrick

Endrick, 17, is set to arrive at Real Madrid from Palmeiras in the summer. He is already one of the most exciting talents in world football and Los Blancos have snapped up his signature.

Last year, Endrick talked about how Juni Calafat was one of the key figures behind convincing him to join the Spanish giants. The prodigious talent said (via Managing Madrid):

"Juni comes to Brazil every two months. He usually comes to my house, we have lunch and talk about football, talk about me, Palmeiras, [Real] Madrid, and world football in general. He always reassures me and gives me confidence, even in the most difficult moments."

Calafat's eye for young players and his man-management skills in convincing them has been a significant part of Real Madrid's successful policy of recruiting talented youngsters.

Poll : Is Juni Calafat the best in the world in his role? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback