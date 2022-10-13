Real Madrid's stance on potential transfer for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe revealed - Reports 

European champions Real Madrid have no intention of signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe, Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol has claimed (via El Chiringuito TV).

At the end of the 2021-22 campaign, Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. With his then-contract set to expire in June 2022, the Frenchman was expected to join Los Blancos as a free agent. The 2018 World Cup winner, however, ultimately turned down the option to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, signing a new three-year contract with the Parisians instead.

A mere five months after extending his stay with the club from the French capital, reports have started to emerge about his imminent exit. On October 11, ESPN cited multiple sources claiming that the relationship between the player and the club had completely broken down. The report further claimed that the former Monaco man was pushing to leave Paris in January itself, with Real Madrid being his preferred destination.

According to Pedrerol, however, the PSG maverick’s desire to move to the Spanish capital is set to remain unfulfilled for the time being. The Spanish reporter has insisted that Madrid do not have the French superstar in their plans, hinting that they might not make a bid even if he becomes available.

Amid the controversy, the PSG no. 7 scored his side’s only goal in a 1-1 draw with Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night (October 11). The goal marked his 31st (48 matches) in the Champions League for PSG, making him the club’s record goalscorer in the competition.

Ex-Los Blancos players do not want to see PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Former Los Blancos players Guti and Victor Sanchez del Amo have clearly declared that they do not wish to see the France international in a Madrid shirt (via Marca).

Speaking to El Chiringuito, Guti revealed that he would much rather see Manchester City's goalmachine Erling Haaland in the Spanish capital.

How can you trust a guy like #Mbappe 2017 “Real Madrid is my dream club”Mbappe 2021 “My time in Paris is over, I want to go to #RealMadrid Mbappe May 2022: 3-year contract renewalMbappe October 2022: request a move as he is not happy at #PSG How can you trust a guy like @KMbappe #Mbappe 2017 “Real Madrid is my dream club”Mbappe 2021 “My time in Paris is over, I want to go to #RealMadrid”Mbappe May 2022: 3-year contract renewal Mbappe October 2022: request a move as he is not happy at #PSGHow can you trust a guy like @KMbappe https://t.co/PoqN3RLfek

He said:

“I prefer [signing] Haaland rather than Mbappe.

“He should focus on playing football and forget about the rest.”

Victor, on the other hand, insisted that the Whites did not need the France no. 10, adding that he would disrupt the stability of the club.

Victor told Movistar's La Casa del Futbol:

“Real Madrid don't need Mbappe.

“He's an impressive player, I don't doubt that. I think his arrival would disrupt a lot of things that are very well placed right now.”

