Real Madrid's stance on signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe explained - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly not interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe in the future. They believe the Frenchman is not the player they want at the club and have decided to look elsewhere.

As per a report in MARCA, Los Blancos have not changed their stance on the Frenchman despite his performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Spanish giants see the snub by the PSG star earlier this season as a clear sign and do not want to be involved in another transfer saga.

Los Blancos were keen on signing Mbappe in the summer of 2021 and made multiple bids for the forward. PSG refused to budge, and the Spanish side believed they could get the forward on a free transfer a year later.

Mbappe, who was adamant about not signing a new deal at PSG and trying a new challenge, decided to agree to a new contract at the Ligue 1 side late last season and snubbed interest from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid president refuses to answer question regarding PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Earlier this season, rumors suggested that Kylian Mbappe was unhappy at PSG and wanted to leave the club soon. He was linked with a move away from Ligue 1 in the upcoming transfer window, but the forward dismissed the talks.

Florentino Perez was quizzed on a possible move for Mbappe soon after, and the Real Madrid president refused to answer. He said:

“I’m not even paying attention to the rumors. We had a good summer of rumors and gossip and all of that is pointless now. Signing him makes no sense for us now, our attackers are developing in a great way. Vinicius and Rodrygo are two formidable players. I see them both as potential Ballon D’Or winners, we have to see how they keep developing. We’re only focusing on the players we have now and we’re doing just fine. Camavinga, Valverde, Militao and Tchoauemeni are young and have a promising future ahead of them.”

Reports suggest Liverpool are also keeping an eye on Kylian Mbappe and will be keen to make a move for the Frenchman if he wants to leave PSG.

