Real Madrid's top three targets for the summer window revealed as Carlo Ancelotti plans to bolster squad - Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid have identified the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Leni Yoro, and Alphonso Davies as their top three transfer targets this summer, according to Marca.

Los Blancos are reportedly keen on bolstering their squad ahead of next season and have identified the aforementioned three as their top targets.

French superstar Mbappe is currently being tipped to sign for Madrid when his contract comes to an end at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. The 25-year-old forward has long been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabue and could finally land his dream move.

Real Madrid could also make him a key part of their attacking set-up, which currently has the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Jude Bellingham.

Alongside Mbappe, Los Blancos are also considering signing Bayern Munich's full-back, Davies. The Canada international is widely regarded as one of Europe's best left-backs in recent seasons. A possible transfer for Davies could see him compete with Ferland Mendy for the starting position at left-back at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Lastly, Real Madrid could target highly-rated French defender Yoro. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Europe's brightest prospects, and Madrid are believed to be keen on adding him to their ranks next season.

How have the three Real Madrid transfer targets performed this season?

French defender Yoro is currently enjoying his breakout season in Ligue 1, with his performances at Lille catching the eyes of a couple of top clubs so far. The centre-back has raked in a total of 22 appearances for Lille across all competitions, while also helping his side keep a total of 14 clean sheets.

Davies, on the other hand, has played a combined total of 27 games for club side Bayern Munich this season across all competitions. He has also registered a total of three assists and one goal for the Bundesliga giants. The Bavarians are currently second in the league standings, behind league-toppers Bayer Leverkusen, after 20 games.

Last on the list is Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe, who is having an incredible 2023-24 football campaign. The 25-year-old Real Madrid-linked forward has bagged 30 goals and seven assists across all competitions for PSG this season.

It will be interesting to see if Los Blancos will eventually succeed in securing the signatures of all three players this summer.